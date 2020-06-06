Black Lives Matter Tribute Created Over Sydney by Skywriter

The letters BLM were written in the sky above Sydney on June 6 as Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against racism and police brutality.

Footage shared to Instagram showed the Black Lives Matter initialism written in the sky.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the city to protest racism against indigenous Australians.

The Sydney protest was one of many anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations held across Australia and the world sparked by the police-involved death of black man George Floyd in the US on May 25. Credit: Sam Mostyn via Storyful