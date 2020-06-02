Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather in Dam Square During Amsterdam March
Thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 1, to protest against the police-involved death of George Floyd.
According to reports, around 5,000 people attended the event, nearly ten times the amount authorities had anticipated.
Footage shows protesters holding placards and chanting “Black Lives Matter” in Dam Square. Credit: Sandro J Stegmaier via Storyful
