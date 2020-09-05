Black Lives Matter Protest Held in Rochester for Third Night

Protesters took the the streets of Rochester, New York, on September 4, calling for justice for Daniel Prude, who died after being arrested by police.

About a thousand people gathered in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park to hear a speech from Prude’s brother, before marching in the streets, local media reported.

Later in the evening, there were confrontations between police and protesters. Police fired tear gas and pepper balls at the crowd, according to reporters at the scene.

Prude’s death was ruled a homicide, caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," media reported.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Thursday that the seven officers involved in Prude’s death had been suspended. Credit: Marne Brady via Storyful