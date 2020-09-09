Black Lives Matter Mural Painted on Rochester Street Where Daniel Prude Was Restrained

Protesters painted a Black Lives Matter mural on a street in Rochester, New York, on September 8 at the site where Daniel Prude was restrained by police before his death.

It was the seventh straight night of protests in the city in response to Prude’s death, which happened in late March but came to national attention upon the release of police bodycam videos in September.

The bodycam footage from March 23 showed how officers, responding to a mental health wellness call made by Prude’s brother, handcuffed the naked man, placed him in a “spit hood” and pressed his head to the pavement.

A week later, on March 30, Prude was taken off life support and declared dead the same day. New York State Attorney General Letitia James said that a grand jury would be convened to investigate Prude’s death.

Rochester’s police chief, La’Ron Singletary, and deputy chief, Joseph Morabito, both announced on September 8 that they were stepping down. Credit: Elizabeth Tierney via Storyful