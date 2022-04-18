Black Iraqis keep to musical traditions during Ramadan

STORY: Celebrated each year during Ramadan, the Gargee’an festival is celebrated in the Gulf, by Iranian Arabs and has made its mark on southern Iraq as well.

"We have our own particular rites and traditions that we like to keep alive since the old days," one of the music group members, Nadel Sabri, said.

Iraqis of African descent are largely the descendants of East African migrants and slaves whose presence in Iraq dates back to the ninth century, according to the Minority Rights Group International’s website.

The word “abid” is Arabic for slave, and even though slavery was abolished in Iraq in 1924, many people in the years followed continued to use “abid” to describe a black person and the neighbourhood from which they hail.

Shi’ites celebrate the Gargee’an festival every mid-Ramadan. It marks the birth of Imam Hassan, believed to be the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, besides being a popular celebration for children who go from door to door to collect sweets.