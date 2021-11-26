Black Friday shoppers show up despite supply chain and inflation concerns

The Canadian Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The firing of Jason Garrett as New York Giants offensive coordinator isn't going to drastically change the way the team plays when it has the ball. Star running back Barkley admitted Friday there might be a few new wrinkles on offense and players have been asked by the coaching staff to discuss plays they like to run so they can be included in the game play. However, he also noted the playbook isn't rewritten 12 weeks into a season and the terminology is the same. Wh