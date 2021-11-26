Black Friday 'early birds' find muted tradition

Early risers hit the stores for the unofficial start to the shopping season - but this year's Black Friday was not the chaotic frenzy of years past.

A massive shift to online shopping during the health crisis and less-steep discounts have likely thinned the crowds.

Some U.S. shoppers worry ongoing supply chain problems might prevent retailers from stocking popular items - like Hoverboard scooters or MacBook Air laptops – in time for the holidays.

That’s why Gayle and Gene Croyle jumped the gun and went shopping in Texas a day before Black Friday:

“All the ships backed up and there’s cargo containers that aren’t being processed and if you want it, get it now... so we did.”

The empty shelves come at a time when U.S. consumers have more spending power – some, with more savings after multiple rounds of government relief.

Armed with that cash and fueled by those supply chain worries some consumers went holiday shopping weeks earlier, according to many retailers.

Still, many who have yet to do their shopping are choosing to do so from the comfort and perceived safety of their home… choosing curbside pickup rather than venturing inside the shops.

Data shows curbside pickup increased 92% in November compared to 2019.