Black Friday 2021 10 p.m. package

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in winning by double digits for the third straight game. The anticipated matchup of the last two MVPs didn’t happen. Nikola Jokic, who won last season in becoming the first Denver player to captu