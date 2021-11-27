Black Friday 2021 10 p.m. package

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night.
When you can’t throw punches... throw gloves?
Nurse assessed his team's play through the first 20 games of the season.
The NBA also warned LeBron James for using profane language when describing his one-game suspension.
The Toronto Raptors point guard has joined a few of his teammates in taking a leap forward this season. Amit Mann and Imman Adan discuss where the 27-year-old has improved his game.
"Any questions?" In a shortened 12-hole version, Brooks Koepka rolled over Bryson DeChambeau in Las Vegas.
The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Zion is almost back.
Everson Griffen refused to come out of his home for several hours on Wednesday, and is now receiving care at a mental health facility.
Italy and Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket Friday, meaning at least one of them will miss next year's tournament in Qatar.
Dalton Del Don helps with all your sit-start questions for every Week 12 matchup on tap.
Claude Julien has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for a pair of international events next month.
A new variant identified in South Africa prompted a travel ban by the UK and a scramble from athletes competing in the country.
Evander Kane's return is looming, which creates a perplexing situation for fantasy hockey managers.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Duke survived a battle late on Friday night, and knocked off the top-ranked team in college basketball.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots, Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed and had an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Friday night. Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored. The Blue Jackets have won three straight and four of five. Vancouver has lost five in a row on the road. Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte scored, and Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots as the Canucks
DENVER (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in winning by double digits for the third straight game. The anticipated matchup of the last two MVPs didn’t happen. Nikola Jokic, who won last season in becoming the first Denver player to captu
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devonte’ Graham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 98-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Brandon Ingram had 21 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 15 points. Willy Hernangomez added 13 points and eight rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and six assists for the Jazz. Mike Conley and Joe Ingles chipped in 12 points apiece. After tra
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each and Tre Jones had a career-high 12 points for San Antonio. Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to prevent another disastrous finish for the Spurs against the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Bosto