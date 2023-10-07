Black Bears live in Florida?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offence. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursda
Brandin Cooks should add something to the Cowboys offense, but so far they don’t know how to use him.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
The Broncos on Friday traded benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that also includes the exchange of 2024 draft picks, with Denver sending over a seventh-round selection for a sixth-round choice. Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed the trade following Friday's practice. Earlier in the week, he said the team felt it was best to give more playing time to younger players. As part of the deal, the Broncos (1-3) are picking up the bulk of the $10.9 million remaining
Hill says only Dolphins can stop the Dolphins offense.
Study shows Levi's Stadium generated $2 billion for local economy in 10 years. A big portion came from non-NFL events, such as Taylor Swift shows.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson criticized coach Ron Rivera's team for playing with “no intensity or fire" in a 40-20 loss Thursday night to the Chicago Bears, a club that hadn’t won a game in nearly a full year. The latest poor showing for the Commanders, in front of a national primetime audience, to boot, also was too much for some of the home fans to take, apparently, and so it came, appropriately, with a soundtrack of boos. In the fourth quarter, a chant o
After signing the veteran pass rusher to a 5-year, $70 million deal in 2022, the Broncos are sending Randy Gregory, 30, to the 49ers.
After being a healthy scratch for the past two games, the Bears traded disgruntled wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Dolphins
Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett said he hasn't heard from Broncos coach Sean Payton after Payton criticized his 2022 coaching job in Denver.
WARE, England (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller says it's a “safe bet” that he'll make his season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Miller, who sustained a knee injury last November, said Friday there's a “94 1/2 percent” likelihood of him suiting up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. “I am excited to play American football in front this crowd,” said Miller, the NFL’s active leader in sacks. Miller's return — even on a limited basis — could provide a boost for coach Sean McD
Do you think the Chiefs’ receiver position is a problem? If so, one stat might surprise you.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are rolling as they head into a matchup with Carolina — just as they were last season. Detroit hopes to have a different result. The Panthers played a part in keeping the surging Lions out of the playoffs, beating them by two touchdowns with a franchise-record 570 yards of offense in Week 16. It was Detroit's second and final loss in a 10-game stretch. “Different coach, different players, but a lot of those guys are still there,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari’s season is over. He hopes his NFL career isn't. He's set to undergo his fifth knee surgery to give himself a chance at playing again, Bakhtiari said Friday when he spoke with reporters for nearly 40 minutes in the team’s Lambeau Field locker room trying to explain what he’s endured since suffering a catastrophic left knee injury during a Dec. 31, 2020, practice, as well as what needs to be done to allow him to continue hi
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A healthy Jonathan Taylor explained Thursday how happy he is to be practicing again with the Indianapolis Colts. He wouldn't discuss the ugly contract dispute he's had with the team. In his first public comments since June, the All-Pro running back stood at the podium, smiled and mostly sidestepped questions about his relationship with the Colts and his future with the team. “I don't think it matters if I'm saying committed or not because I'm here,” he said. “If somebody wasn