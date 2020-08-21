Black Bear Makes a Dash For Freedom Upon Release in Wyoming

Wyoming Game and Fish Department officers relocated a black bear on August 20 after it was spotted roaming in Laramie, Wyoming.

The department said the two-year-old male black bear was spotted near Van Buren Street and Fillmore Street before park officials immobilized it with the help of local police officers.

Officers transported the bear to the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area near Centennial, Wyoming, and released it back into the wild.

Footage released by the Wyoming Fish and Game Department shows the bear making a dash for freedom. Credit: Wyoming Game and Fish Department via Storyful