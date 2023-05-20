Bixby BBQ and Blues Behind the Scenes

Local Journalism Initiative

The Naramata May Day festival this weekend celebrates the 100th anniversary of bringing the townsfolk together in an event almost as old as the community itself. Started in 1923, the festival heralds the approach of summer with a variety of family-orientated events including the highlight May Pole Dance at Manitou Park. According to Val Taylor, vice president of the Naramata Heritage Museum Society and planning committee member, it’s all about keeping it simple. “I think the May Day tradition in