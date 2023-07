Bison and Calves Stroll by Car in Yellowstone Park

A man traveling through Yellowstone National Park got up close with some bison and their calves as they walked by his car window on June 10.

Douglas Hamey, who shot this footage, told Storyful that this encounter happened during a “bison jam” in the park.

Hamey shared the video on his TikTok, writing in the video caption “Another day, another bison.” Credit: Douglas Hamey via Storyful