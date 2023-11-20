Bismack Biyombo rises to block the shot

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions.Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Hamilton.It earned the Alouettes their first CFL title since 2010 and came after an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before it was sold the following month to businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau.Fajardo's toss capped a stellar seven-p
Hackers can learn things from professional golfers, although Joost Luiten was not expecting to hand out this kind of salutary lesson here on Sunday.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
The slumping sniper, who also happens to be the Blue Jackets' third-highest paid player, found himself in the press box for Sunday's clash in Philadelphia.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
British driver Lando Norris was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after he crashed out on the third lap at 180mph.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
McIlroy now owns five Race to Dubai titles.
The most enduring and ruinous narrative peddled by the Tour was that every event mattered equally.
Jordan Travis' brutal, heartbreaking injury will likely cost Florida State a College Football Playoff spot.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbed out of his No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Late Model Stock Car on Saturday night in a good mood. He had finished eighth in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway after qualifying 26th in a 41-car field. But he was thirsty. “What’s in the cooler?” Earnhardt […]
A coach has been suspended indefinitely by Hockey Nova Scotia following an incident during a minor hockey game at Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex in Brookfield on Saturday.According to RCMP spokesperson Cindy Bayers, RCMP in Colchester County were called to a report of an altercation at the arena at 10:45 a.m. Bayers said when officers arrived at the scene they learned that a Stewiacke man, 32, struck a Truro man, 27, during a game.The person who was struck was not injured, the spokesperson sa
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the 827th goal of his NHL career and the Washington Capitals handed the Columbus Blue Jackets their eighth consecutive loss, 4-3 on Saturday night. The Capitals have won four in a row and eight of 10. Ovechkin's fifth goal of the season put him 67 back of Wayne Gretzky's career record. Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and two assists. Sonny Milano also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves for Washington, which got several players ba