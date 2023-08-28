Bishop Miege preview
‘We’ve set the standard’: Bishop Miege motivated to defend state football title
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
The fallout from that kiss at the World Cup winning ceremony has overshadowed Spain's win and sparked a national debate.
The MMA community reacts to Max Holloway's KO of "The Korean Zombie," who retired at UFC Fight Night 225.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
France came to the World Cup planning to win gold. It won't even make the second round, an absolutely stunning development for the reigning Olympic silver medalists. Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 Sunday night in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia. The result sent Latvia and Canada through to the second round, and meant France — which won the bronze at the last two World Cups — cannot finish better than 17th place this year. Rolands Smits added 20 points and D
Briscoe was conscious and able to exit the car after a crash that lasted eight full seconds.
TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays. Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs. “He just had trouble keeping it in the ballpark,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Syndergaard after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “Only a couple of hits for a while. But then the home
Andy Murray has accused the grand-slam events – including Wimbledon – of chasing cash through their obsession with night sessions and late starts.
There's been almost a Tua Criticism Industrial Complex that at times has been befuddling, and Tagovailoa seems to be getting sick of it.
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup shared video of the player, who is rocking Bryant's No. 24 in the tournament this year.
Chris Buescher won the race but Daytona's highlights once again feature a wild crash (Ryan Preece) and a scary head-on hit by Ryan Blaney.
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi made his Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 60th minute of Inter Miami's match at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not participate in warmups and watched the first half from coach Tata Martino's bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin. Miami led 1-0 on a 37th-minute goal by Diego Gómez, among four Miami starters making MLS debuts. Se
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets had a message for Shohei Othani when the Los Angeles Angels two-way star walked to the plate in the first inning Sunday: “PLEASE DON'T BREAK ANYTHING ELSE, SHOHEI” read an all-capital letters plea next to his photo on the giant 17,400-square-foot center-field videoboard. Ohtani's foul ball in the first inning Saturday night damaged a video panel in right field as a crowd of 35,890 gasped. Ohtani, playing his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament
ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland can't remember playing this well with every aspect of his game, and he can't think of a better time for it to all come together. One more round of that and he'll have $18 million to show for it, along with his name on the FedEx Cup trophy. Hovland delivered another sterling performance Saturday in the Tour Championship, a 4-under 66 that allowed him to pull away from an All-Star cast of contenders and build a six-shot lead going into the final round of the season at
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him third overall. Lance had lost the competition to Sam Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure on Friday just hours before the Niners played their exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. "When we told him that h
This was a funny moment Saturday during the Chiefs’ victory over the Browns.
There's a recent history of bad blood between the Yankees and Rays and it resurfaced again Sunday at Tropicana Field as New York lost another series.