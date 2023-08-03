Bishop Miege High School defends new president after parents raise concern

Reuters

LensCrafters agreed to pay $39 million to settle a lawsuit by prescription eyeglass customers who accused the eyewear chain of misleading them about how well its Accufit technology could measure their eyes. LensCrafters was accused of violating New York, California and Florida consumer protection laws by saying Accufit was five times more precise, down to 1/10th of a millimeter, than other measurement methods, and gave customers "clearer, crisper vision" to let them "see the world more clearly." Customers said the claims were false because LensCrafters' manufacturing processes did not support its claims, and that an update would not be clinically significant.