Birthday Surprise Brings Best Friends Together in Florida

A boyfriend surprised his girlfriend on her birthday in Tampa, Florida, reuniting her with her best friend.

Video taken by boyfriend Emmanuel Santos, who said he filmed it on December 17, shows his girlfriend, Cindy, receiving a photo of him and her best friend, Susy. Upon realizing the picture is current, Cindy rushes upstairs.

“Where is she?” Cindy asks repeatedly, before finding Susy and collapsing into a tearful embrace.

Santos wrote that his 23-year-old girlfriend hadn’t spent a birthday with her best friend, who lives out of state, since they were 15. Credit: Emmanuel Santos via Storyful