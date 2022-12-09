Birmingham Squadron vs. Memphis Hustle - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Birmingham Squadron vs. Memphis Hustle, 12/08/2022
DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun
Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?
Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a
News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump. The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. "I unfollowed my mom too, they didn't care about that part," VanVleet said with a laugh. VanVleet said he was trying to "fight the algorithms" after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed. "
Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.
Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets' game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets' 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here." Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific
Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.
A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract
Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu
DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar
TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h