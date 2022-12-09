Birmingham Squadron vs. Memphis Hustle - Game Highlights

The Canadian Press

Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets' game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets' 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here." Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film