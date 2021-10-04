'Birds are just a strange type of small dinosaur': A chat with palaeontologist Steve Brusatte

Yahoo Sports

Frank Schwab will hopefully keep your weekend hot streak going with a full preview of the massive divisional game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. He also has the worst of the worst bad beats from the NFL and college slate. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. . Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit. Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts