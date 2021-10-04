'Birds are just a strange type of small dinosaur': A chat with palaeontologist Steve Brusatte
Palaeontologist Steve Brusatte became obsessed with dinosaurs as a teenager thanks to his dinosaur-crazy younger brother. He's now one of the world's leading palaeontologists and a consultant for the film franchise "Jurassic Park". Professor Brusatte is in Paris to promote the French translation of his recent book, "The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs". He joined us for Perspective to chat about what Hollywood gets wrong about dinosaurs, whether dinosaur bones should be sold and his favourite dinosaur: the T-Rex.