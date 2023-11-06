Biologists see record number of green sea turtle nests in Sarasota, Manatee
Turtle conservationists are seeing a mixed bag when it comes to the results of 2023’s sea turtle nesting season, which officially ended on Oct. 31. Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program (which patrols 35 miles of beach coastline from Longboat Key to Venice) recorded a total of 4,284 (compared to the current record of 5,112 in 2019) nests across all sea turtle species (4,091 loggerhead nests and 193 green nests). The program also documented the highest number of green turtle nests ever on Venice.