Biologist Dave Goulson on the magic of insects and their crucial role on our planet

To some, they're creepy and crawly; to others, they're buzzy and beautiful. But whatever your feelings about insects, they are the humming undercurrent to life on Earth and without them, our world would grind to a halt. That's the view of biologist Dave Goulson, author of "Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse". His book is both a love letter to insects and a wake-up call about their devastating decline. He joined us for Perspective to discuss his early passion for insects, their key roles in our ecosystems and how we can all do our part to protect them.



