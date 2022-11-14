Binance CEO Calls for Clearer Regulations in Crypto

Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for shared responsibility and clearer regulations when asked on the sidelines of the G20 about the role of regulators in the cryptocurrency industry in the wake of FTX’s collapse.

“The industry collectively has a role to protect consumers, to protect everybody, so it’s not just regulators,” he said.

Zhao, who announced an industry recovery fund on Monday, November 14, said company leaders “should set very strong standards for the industry.”

“We do need to increase the clarity of regulations and the sophistication of regulations in the crypto space,” he said.

Zhao said he intended to work with “other industry players” to form a global industry association. Credit: B20 Indonesia 2022 via Storyful