'Bin Chicken' Blends in With a Line of Ducks in Queensland
An Australian ibis, known colloquially as a bin chicken, blended in with a line of ducks in Buderim, Queensland on May 24.
Alison Cramp captured footage of the humorous incident as she was tending to her horse in a paddock near her home.
She told Storyful that the bird, who she has named Gilbert, has become a frequent visitor at the paddock in recent times.
“He just showed up with another two friends around four weeks ago,” she said. “He knows that the ducks get a feed when we come to the paddock.” Credit: Alison Cramp via Storyful
