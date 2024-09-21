Billy Cook's solo homer (2)
Billy Cook cranks a solo homer to left-center field to put the Pirates on the board in the top of the 9th inning
Billy Cook cranks a solo homer to left-center field to put the Pirates on the board in the top of the 9th inning
Abrams has struggled following a strong first half of the season.
Higgins missed the first two games with a hamstring injury.
Follow along as we cover all the action on a busy college football Saturday.
No. 24 Illinois is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2011 after defeating No. 22 Nebraska in Lincoln, 31–24.
Bolster your rosters with these fantasy baseball waiver wire adds from analyst Fred Zinkie ahead of the weekend.
The UConn star will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, bringing with her an elite skill set that can instantly elevate any team.
The Pac-12’s resurgence — taking four Mountain West members — has left one school, it seems, with a decision that could completely reshape the Group of Five.
Here are Yahoo Sports’ picks for every series, as well as a deep dive on the biggest themes of the postseason.
The Bengals look to get their first win on Sunday against the Commanders.
The WNBA playoffs begin Sunday in the best-of-three first-round, and there are a number of major factors on the line.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon provides his weekly viewing guide, discussing which matchups to binge, stream and skip in Week 3.
MLB's first 50-50 season belongs to Shohei Ohtani.
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball was just out of reach for an unlucky fan at Miami's loanDepot Park.
In a season in which he's not pitching, the Dodgers star has delivered one of the greatest performances in MLB history.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don dives into some of the most deceiving stats through two weeks of the NFL season.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk signals the red flag on these five players and an entire team's backfield in Week 3.
The Brewers, Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers and Phillies will play in October. Follow along as the playoff picture comes into focus.
You ever get so mad you take your shoe off to make a point?
Manning surged to be the No. 7 favorite at BetMGM following his five-TD performance vs. UTSA.
In today's edition: Ohtani inches closer, NFL power rankings, Bayern explodes for nine goals, how Netflix (yes, Netflix) could help Jordan Chiles get her bronze back, the world's highest-paid athletes, and more.