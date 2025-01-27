Bills vs. Chiefs highlights AFC Championship Game
Watch highlights from the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL season.
Was Josh Allen really short of the line of gain here?
The Chiefs had a long streak without a turnover snapped.
To the chagrin of everyone hoping for someone to end the Chiefs’ success, Kansas City did what it usually does and made just enough plays to get them over the finish line and back to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
Benford was cleared to play on Sunday hours before kickoff after spending the week in concussion protocol.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview Championship Week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep into Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. They also preview the Shrine Bowl and take a look into the mailbag.
Kansas City has proven all season it can win close games and ugly games. Saturday's divisional playoff victory over Houston was no exception.
Mixon claims he was fined by the NFL for a social media comment made by former NFL WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
Lamar Jackson nearly led a game-tying drive, but for the fourth time Allen's Bills will face Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the playoffs.
The Eagles' QB played with a knee brace after suffering an injury in the divisional round win over the Rams.
The Chiefs will be trying to make a seventh straight AFC title game, and they'll do so against a Texans team they've already beaten once. How can Houston spring the upset?
The NFL playoffs are finally here. The wild-card weekend opener will be Chargers vs. Texans in Houston.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC.
The Ravens clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Has there ever been an NFL touchdown awarded without one actually being scored? The Washington Commanders came precariously close to that scenario in Sunday's NFC championship game.
The Commanders kept up their aggressive play-calling with multiple early gambles in Sunday's NFC championship game.
Brady will be scrutinized in his first Super Bowl as an announcer.