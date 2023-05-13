Bills trainer speaks publicly for first time since saving Hamlin's life

Sky News

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.