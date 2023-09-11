Bills Mafia travels to MetLife Stadium, tailgating before Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills' traveling fan base, Bills Mafia, pulled up to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch their team take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
The Buffalo Bills' traveling fan base, Bills Mafia, pulled up to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch their team take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
The Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Famer said the Dallas Cowboys’ newest quarterback wouldn’t pan out as a starter in the NFL
The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season featured plenty of notable debuts and surprising results, including a face plant by the Bengals.
After leaving the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, Ezekiel Elliott played his first game with his new team. How did he perform against the Philadelphia Eagles?
The panicking Seattle Seahawks quarterback could be heard uttering an exclamation that many fans said they would also yell if the Rams star were pursuing them.
Brady is dad to daughter Vivian and sons Jack and Benjamin
NFL Network lifted its suspension of Michael Irvin after a report that he settled his defamation lawsuit against Marriott and a female employee.
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, now a CBS broadcaster, gave his opinion of the former Cowboys running back playing in New England this season.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady ran out of the tunnel in front of a screaming New England crowd one more time Sunday, returning to the place where he established himself as the most decorated player in NFL history to thank Patriots fans for “another day in this stadium that I will never forget.” With the six Super Bowl trophies he won for New England behind him, Brady took the stage set up on the field at halftime of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and declared himself “a Pa
Early in the game, Jimmy Garoppolo left the field for two plays.
"Every logical thing is telling me I should stop playing football," Kelce said in Prime Video's documentary following the NFL star's life behind the scenes
Here's how Twitter reacted to Germany winning the FIBA World Cup.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney poked fun at the Giants for his former team's Week 1 loss to the Cowboys at home.
England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.
If fighters want to apologize for the things they say, that's up to them. Don't expect Dana White to hold them accountable for their words.
She recently shared why she teaches her kids about good sportsmanship.
MANILA, Philippines — Dillon Brooks went from receiving boos earlier in the tournament to hearing MVP chants. And he thanked his haters after a scintillating performance. Brooks had a game-high 39 points in leading Canada to its first-ever medal at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup with a 127-118 overtime win over the U.S. in the bronze-medal game Sunday. The Mississauga, Ont., native's output set a Canadian single-game scoring record for most points in a FIBA World Cup, topping Carl Ridd's ma
Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay on Sunday, less than 24 hours after allegations became public in a USA Today report that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year. University President Teresa K. Woodruff and athletic director Alan Haller announced the suspension pending the results of an outside investigation into the allegations. The university hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Tracy's complaint and the inves
The former defensive back, a NFL Hall of Famer, said he prefers New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones over Prescott.
The Cowboys decimated the Giants on Sunday Night Football and one Chiefs player enjoyed the Dallas’ domination