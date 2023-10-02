Bills lose key player to injury on defense
Bills Tre White goes down with injury.
Bills Tre White goes down with injury.
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention. “Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a ti
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were thrashed 9&7 by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg on Saturday morning.
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight. The Blue Jays dropped a 7-5 decision in 10 innings to Tampa Bay earlier in the day, but secured a wild-card berth with the Mariners' loss. Toronto will be on the road for a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday against either the Minnesota Twins or Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have already secured the first
It has been common practice since 1997 for the captain to only get one bite of the cherry, even if they spearheaded record victories.
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
Saturday's Ryder Cup matches ended with an enraged Rory McIlroy and a newly inspired American squad.
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. Th
McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline on the 18th green.
All the latest action from the final day at Marco Simone.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
Even Maxx Crosby seemed to think this hit on Justin Herbert came way too late.
EDMONTON — Brandon Sutter has retired from the National Hockey League. The 34-year-old forward made the announcement in a statement through the Edmonton Oilers, who he had signed a professional tryout agreement with on Aug. 28. Edmonton said it released Sutter from the PTO in a release on Sunday. The six-foot-three, 188-pound Sutter had one assist in two pre-season games with the Oilers. The New York native was drafted 11th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2007, spending four seasons there
Aljamain Sterling issued a stern message to UFC champ Sean O'Malley after his grappling win at Polaris 25.
MONTREAL — The Toronto Maple Leafs won their third consecutive NHL pre-season game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on the road Saturday night. Matthew Knies, Fraser Minten, and Nicholas Robertson all scored for Toronto, which won its second game against Montreal in as many nights. Kaiden Guhle was the lone goal scorer for Montreal. The Bell Centre fans were given an appetizer of what the Oct. 11 opener could look like, with all the physicality and animosity of a rivalry game presenting itsel
Pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley Lowery who died of cancer aged six in 2017.
Francis Ngannou intends on being the proverbial fly in the ointment of Tyson Fury's grand plan.
On FOX’s postgame show “The OT’ Terry Bradshaw joked that JJ Watt just received an honor that Jimmy Johnson has yet to receive from the Dallas Cowboys.