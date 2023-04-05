Billboard has counter-Trump message near Mar-a-Lago
Towering over Southern Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95 is a billboard that reads "Trump is not above the law."
Towering over Southern Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95 is a billboard that reads "Trump is not above the law."
Right-wing media is claiming that Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter worked on the Biden-Harris campaign
"I became the envy of friends who saw photos of me partying with rock stars — but they didn't know the dark secrets behind them."
As Trump was arraigned in Manhattan, a separate federal court ruled the actress owed the former president for legal fees
The ex-president's son attracted intense backlash from the New York Democrat, legal experts and some conservative figures for his line of attack.
The former president spoke to the nation from Mar-a-Lago hours after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts. He didn't have much to say
Julia Faustyna was seeking genetic proof she was abducted British girl
Two truck drivers from B.C.'s North Thompson took matters into their own hands last month when they stopped a commercial vehicle making the type of unsafe lane change they say could have led to another crash on a stretch of highway that's already killed five people this year. John Keating, who says he has been in the commercial trucking industry for more than two decades, captured the lane change on his dashcam video on March 24 around 7 a.m.: a southbound lowbed trailer illegally passed vehicle
We’re supposed to be impressed with the historicity of the moment. I’m not feeling it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene had to leave the Trump arraignment rally after she was drowned out by counter-protesters. During her chaotic arrival in New York on Tuesday, there appeared to be more members of the media than protesters present. Ms Greene was joined by the New York Young Republicans – a group with ties to embattled congressman George Santos, who made a brief appearance at the rally before departing after being mobbed by the media.
Vladimir Putin has fired one of the top generals leading Russia's forces in Ukraine, after an attack on the eastern town of Vuhledar ended with dozens of tanks being destroyed.
Mr Trump’s Secret Service agents and attorney may have to testify in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Rupert Murdoch has called off his engagement to his prospective fifth wife Ann Lesley Smith just months before they were due to get married.
Monarch is set to be crowned along with Queen Camilla on 6 May
Trump is expected to appear in Manhattan court on Tuesday after he was indicted following an investigation into a hush-money payment.
The "60 Minutes" reporter's incredulous reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred debate among viewers.
Metropolitan Nashville Police DepartmentAuthorities revealed Monday that Nashville mass killer Audrey Hale fired off 152 rounds during the assault at the Covenant School that left six dead and sent a church community into mourning. The shocking detail emerged in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s latest update on their investigation, which also revealed that Hale plotted the massacre for months in writings found inside his car and home.“[Hale] documented, in journals, [their] plannin
She was going for Charlotte from "The Princess and the Frog" — and the results didn't disappoint.
Cotham’s decision would secure for Republicans a supermajority in the House, ensuring that GOP lawmakers can pass bills over Gov. Cooper’s vetoes in both chambers.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and far-right demonstrators protested outside a Manhattan criminal court as the former president pleaded not guilty to felony charges
The intricate invitation will be issued to 2,000 select guests for the historic service at Westminster Abbey