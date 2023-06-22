Bill would require colleges to prepare for heat illness

A Maryland congressman introduced a bill requiring college athletic programs to better prepare for heat-related illnesses. Jordan McNair was a freshman on the University of Maryland football team. In May 2018, he had a heatstroke and collapsed during practice. He died two weeks later. "He was just that guy," said Jordan's father, Marty McNair. "Just a really great smile, just like a gentle giant. He really didn't say a lot, but you knew when he entered the room."