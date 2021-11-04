Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist smallpox pandemic

The Canadian Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Von Miller spent Monday in a sentimental daze after the Denver Broncos traded him. He went down into the memorabilia-packed basement of his Colorado home and tearfully contemplated his departure from the only NFL team he had ever known. By the time Miller boarded a plane Tuesday for the West Coast, the pass-rushing star's eyes were dry — and his vision of the future was increasingly clear. “I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1," Miller said with a grin. Miller partici