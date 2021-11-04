Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist smallpox pandemic
American philanthropist Bill Gates has warned of a bioterrorist smallpox pandemic which could arise if we don't learn valuable lessons from Covid-19.
The Flames have reportedly added a package involving Matthew Tkachuk to the mix as Calgary and Vegas try to pry Jack Eichel out of Buffalo.
At the Chicago Blackhawks' request, Bradley Aldrich's name was removed from the Stanley Cup on Sunday with a series of xs.
A long list of issues for Vegas makes trading for Jack Eichel more intriguing.
Next stop for Buster Posey: The Baseball Hall of Fame.
An emotional Carr spoke of his friendship with Ruggs and said he got a text from him the night before the crash asking for tips on his golf swing.
Crowds give the illusion that the virus that continues to ravage communities and alter families has disappeared.
Sidney Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms of the coronavirus.
Drake "needs" a WNBA team in Toronto.
Kyle Lowry isn't on the Raptors anymore, but Toronto fans still have his back.
Lillard's offseason decision on whether to recommit to the Trail Blazers or ask for a trade was influenced by a meeting in L.A. with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The NHL has grown in financial terms under Gary Bettman's tenure as commissioner but look beyond the traditional hockey fanbase and you find a different story.
Watching the Braves win the World Series made Blue Jays fans wonder what could have been.
Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated and won't be able to return to action until Nov. 13 at the earliest.
In a preliminary court hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman painted a picture of a reckless 22-year-old, drunk amid a series of terrible decisions.
The NHL's response to the Chicago Blackhawks abuse report demonstrated that many in the hockey world don't fully grasp the severity of the situation.
Thomas had been rehabbing from surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.
Students at a Pittsburgh-area high school have been banned from attending its hockey games after sexually explicit chants rained down on a female goalie.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be breathing fresh air thanks to Man United's 3-0 victory vs. Spurs on the weekend, but he can't rest his laurels with superior cross-town rivals Man City marching into Old Trafford.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Von Miller spent Monday in a sentimental daze after the Denver Broncos traded him. He went down into the memorabilia-packed basement of his Colorado home and tearfully contemplated his departure from the only NFL team he had ever known. By the time Miller boarded a plane Tuesday for the West Coast, the pass-rushing star's eyes were dry — and his vision of the future was increasingly clear. “I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1," Miller said with a grin. Miller partici