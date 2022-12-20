Bill Gates upbeat even if 1.5C goal out of reach

STORY: Given "the overall scale of our industrial economy … we're going to have to do mind-blowing work to stay below 2 degrees," he said.

But Gates upbeat about climate innovation - ticking off numerous areas advancing low-carbon technologies with funding from the Breakthrough Energy Group, which Gates founded in 2015.

Gates has invested more than $2 billion toward climate technologies, including direct air capture, solar energy and nuclear fission. The 14-year-old fission company under the Breakthrough umbrella, TerraPower, aims to have a demo reactor running by 2030.

Gates spoke with Reuters ahead of the release of his annual letter - reflecting on 2022 and describing what he's most excited about in the year ahead.