CBC

A first-quarter three-pointer gave Canada the lead over China on Wednesday, showing how the team can punch its ticket to Tokyo. Luguentz Dort came up with a loose ball under his own basket, and turned to run the floor the other way. He found Mychal Mulder on the right wing, who drove to the basket before kicking to RJ Barrett in the opposite corner. Barrett quickly swung it to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who drilled the triple. That put Canada ahead 20-17, sparking a 12-2 run in what was ultimatel