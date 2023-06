Imman Adan is joined by Rafael Barlowe, Director of Scouting/NBA Big Board, to discuss Bilal Coulibaly's surprising rise up NBA draft boards, the floor and peak of his production and teams ahead of the Toronto Raptors who could draft the 18-year-old. Full episode on options for the Raptors at #13 in the 2023 NBA Draft is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.