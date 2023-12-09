Bilal Coulibaly nails it from behind the arc

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane is back. Kane took the first shift at right wing with the Detroit Red Wings against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in his season debut, and just missed on a shot that potentially could have made the difference in a 6-5 overtime loss. Early in the third, Kane just missed on a scoring opportunity. He was all alone for a point-blank shot in front of backup goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and hit wrist shot hit the left post to turn cheers into a collective sigh from the cro