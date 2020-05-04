Bike-Riding Monkey Grabs Indonesian Toddler

A monkey riding a tiny bicycle swiped at and then dragged a toddler along the ground in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, video published at the weekend shows.

Indonesian news reports described the monkey as involved in a form of “traditional entertainment.” People can be seen in the video playing music while the monkey performs.

The monkey can be seen cycling down a narrow street before grabbing a toddler off a bench and then dragging him along the ground. Confused adults can be seen nearby.

The news site Indozone.id said the boy was traumatized but uninjured, apart from scratches on his face.

Jasa Supanji, who took the video, told Storyful that the incident happened on the morning on May 2 as people gathered to watch the performance. The child was fine, he said. Credit: Jasa Supanji via Storyful