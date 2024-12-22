Bijan Robinson's best plays from 2-TD game vs. Giants Week 16
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's best plays from two touchdown game vs. the New York Giants in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's best plays from two touchdown game vs. the New York Giants in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
League sources agreed with the Falcons’ decision to change quarterbacks now. What they disagree on: whether signing Cousins was a risk worth the Falcons taking.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights five RBs with favorable matchups in Week 15.
The Falcons somehow committed a defensive holding penalty on a field goal, setting the stage for Jefferson to end his scoring drought.
Bryce Young threw for two touchdowns and ran in a third to lead the Panthers to their first win in weeks on Sunday afternoon.
The Lions don't need to resort to trickery to put points on the board. But it sure is fun when they do.
The 49ers, fresh off a Super Bowl run, and the Cowboys will both miss out on the postseason this year.
Both teams still have eyes on a division title and a home game to start the postseason.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde acknowledge what led to home teams handedly winning each matchup. They cover how offensive line and defensive line play factored into it, and recognize how amazing it was to see all 4 games played on college campuses.
Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024, but will be a big boost to the Phillies rotation if he can stay healthy.
The Longhorns beat the Tigers 38-24 and now have shorter odds than both Ohio State and Oregon to win it all.
Ohio State and Oregon could very well have the two best teams in college football this year. But thanks to a new CFP format that is already showing flaws, they're meeting in the second round.
As a player, Henderson was magnificent, magnetic, game-changing. But Rickey, the character, was even more than that.
The Buckeyes dominated the Volunteers 42-17.
Patrick Mahomes' ankle looked fine and the Chiefs beat the Texans to move one step closer to clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed.
Carr and Kamara did not practice all week, while Olave was a limited participant.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Fighting Irish beat the Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff opener on Friday night.
As the undisputed greatest leadoff hitter of all time who played for 25 seasons, Henderson’s legacy is difficult to distill into any single statistic or highlight. But his stolen-bases record is a good place to start.