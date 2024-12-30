Bijan Robinson's best plays from 2-TD game vs. Commanders Week 17
Watch Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's best plays from two touchdown game vs. the Washington Commanders during Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
With fantasy football championships on the line in most leagues, Matt Harmon outlines the three matchups most likely to determine winners and losers.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Think about how bad that win over the Raiders had to feel in order to make this move.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights five RBs with favorable matchups in Week 15.
The Falcons somehow committed a defensive holding penalty on a field goal, setting the stage for Jefferson to end his scoring drought.
It's getting ugly in Atlanta as Kirk Cousins throws the Falcons right into another loss.
The final week of the NFL season is here.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his takes for the final action of Week 17.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
Gumbel worked 25 years at CBS, which paid homage to the longtime broadcaster during Week 17's "The NFL Today" pregame show.
Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro were both ejected in the brawl on Sunday night in Houston.
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.