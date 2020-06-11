Bighorn Fire Burns Thousands of Acres Near Tucson

The Bighorn wildfire, which has burned for several days in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson, Arizona, has scorched several thousand acres of wilderness as of June 11.

This footage was taken from Tucson on the afternoon of June 10. As of June 11, the Bighorn fire had burned more than 4,750 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains, according to local reports.

Local authorities ordered an evacuation of the area, and announced a preemptive back burn would be carried out on June 11 in an attempt to safeguard homes.

The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5, local media reported. Credit: @eternalfiresong via Storyful