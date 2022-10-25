The biggest surprises of the NHL season so far

The Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks are defying preseason expectations with their winning records to start the 2022-23 NHL.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: There are three teams that I have in front of me who are off to some pretty surprising starts. And I just wanted to know, which of these three teams do you think is off to the big-- is the biggest surprise to this point? Philadelphia, they have four wins to their tally. I think they came back and won the other night.

The Sabres, they swept through Western Canada. They're doing pretty well. Chicago does not have a losing record, as of this recording. And I believe as of this recording as well, they've won three in a row. Which of these three teams is the biggest surprise?

ARUN SRINIVASAN: For me, it's Philadelphia.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: [INAUDIBLE]

ARUN SRINIVASAN: oh sorry.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, go ahead, Arun.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: No, no, no. I mean, I just have to jump on this one, man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Go ahead.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: In staff predictions, like, I said Philadelphia would be the worst team in the league by some distance. I know the consensus pick would have been Arizona or Chicago. But I thought Tortorella coming back with just, like, a horrific right side of their defense would have sort of sealed the Flyers' fate. So no, they've been better.

I mean, and they beat the Lightning in one of their wins too. Like, I was trying to assess quality of opponent. I don't think either of these three teams have really beat any world beaters, so to speak. But I have to say Philadelphia. I thought they were going to be horrific in a year where there are a few teams that are trying to bottom out.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam, do you want to take it before Omar goes in?

SAM CHANG: It's a tough call between Philadelphia and Chicago.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I thought there'd be more love for Buffalo.

SAM CHANG: No, because I think Buffalo-- Buffalo is actually a team that has rebuilt on the fly well. I wasn't expecting them to be atrocious. I actually did expect Chicago to be atrocious. Yeah, I think Philly. I'm with Arun. I think Philly because I think if Chicago really wanted to tank, they would have traded Patrick Kane.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, that's very true. I'm going to give-- I'm going to mention Buffalo here, just because I know-- we got to remember here with rebuilding. Rebuilding doesn't always work as fast as you want to. And Buffalo is the prime example of that. They're rebuilding their rebuild, or some people might say, they're rebuilding the rebuild of the rebuild.

Like, it has been a long time for the Buffalo Sabres have been relevant. And for them to cut through Western Canada, beat Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. Look, Vancouver is in the shit, but like, they have the players that they have.

And I don't think anyone expected them to roll through Western Canada and win all those games. That's a very big deal for this Buffalo Sabres team. And Rasmus Dahlin is on god-mode with that goal scoring streak to start the year.

OMAR: That's [INAUDIBLE]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I know they're going to-- yeah.

OMAR: Yeah, I don't think it's ever been done before.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's the longest streak, goal scoring streak, to start a season by a defenseman ever. Look, I know the Buffalo Sabres at some point, they had to-- their ascension has to start at some point. I think it's still worth giving them some love for the start that they have.

Latest Stories

  • Reimer gets 26th career shutout as Sharks beat Flyers 3-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 31 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday night. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won for the second time in three games. San Jose snapped a season-opening five-game skid with an overtime win at the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Felix Sandstron had 22 sabers for Philadelphia, which

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Bo Horvat couldn't put his frustration into words Monday night. Yet again his Vancouver Canucks came close. Yet again they lost, this time dropping a 3-2 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes. Vancouver (0-5-2) has now lost seven straight and is the only NHL team without a win this season. "Night in and night out, losing, it takes a toll on you mentally, physically, trying to come from behind the last couple games," said Horvat, the team's captain. "It's frustrating right now, obviousl

  • Groundhog day for frustrated and divided Canucks fans

    Vancouver Canucks fans may have different perspectives on which approach the team should take following its disastrous start to the season but uniting them is a desire to see a clear plan from the front office after years of disappointment.

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Olivia Culpo Reacts to Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers: 'I'm So Proud of You'

    "I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali," the model shared in an Instagram post after her boyfriend was traded to the San Francisco 49ers

  • Victoria Beckham Says She ‘Couldn’t Commit’ to a Spice Girls Reunion Tour — But Hologram Spice Might

    "I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on – with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children – I couldn't commit to that"

  • John Tortorella's clash with Flyers' veteran core could derail season

    Despite the Philadelphia Flyers' strong start to the season, John Tortorella's intensity may already be drawing the ire of some of his stars.

  • With Breece Hall out for season, New York Jets acquire James Robinson from Jacksonville Jaguars

    The Jets wasted little time addressing the hole Breece Hall’s season-ending injury left on their roster, acquiring James Robinson from the Jaguars.

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Brad Bradford elected to second term as councillor for Beaches-East York

    On Monday evening, as Carmelo Lorefice roasted walnuts outside his restaurant Trecce, Brad Bradford and his team were next door awaiting the results for this year’s municipal elections. “I’ve been here since ’87,” said Lorefice. “I’ve seen a lot of councillors and he is the best one.” It appears other Beaches-East York residents shared the same sentiment because at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 24, they elected Bradford as Ward 19’s councillor for yet another term. A former urban planner prior to first

  • Software maker SAP's revenue and outlook sends shares higher

    STOCKHOLM/BERLIN (Reuters) -Software maker SAP remains on track to meet full-year guidance after its cloud business drove faster than expected quarterly revenue growth, it said on Monday, sending its shares up 4%. Since becoming SAP's sole CEO in 2020, Christian Klein has focused on cloud operations, adopting a subscription-based service model that generates predictable revenue over time rather than the lumpy up-front cash flows from software licences. "We are looking at our plan right now ... we are very confident that we are going to over-achieve our 2025 vision," Klein said on Tuesday.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe