'Biggest, most successful bust': San Joaquin County illegal fireworks task force seizes 10k pounds

San Joaquin County officials announced on Wednesday what they call the largest amount of illegal fireworks seized in one operation: nearly 10,000 pounds worth. "This is significant takedown and it shows, as you can see behind me," said San Joaquin District Attorney Tori Verber Salazer, referring to a massive pile of the fireworks confiscated that was sitting on the bed of a trailer parked outside the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office in French Camp. The fireworks were confiscated during a six-week time period. Of the 9,962.5 pounds of illegal fireworks, they found 380 commercial-grade fireworks and 540 destructive devices, such as M-80s, which are powerful types of firecrackers that are banned federally. Those devices are being stored in a secure bomb truck because of the safety hazard they pose.