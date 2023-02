The Telegraph

Skipping nimbly around the London Palladium stage like a woman half her age, dressed in a black turtle-neck jumper and sparkly gold skirt, one of the biggest-selling female singers of the 1980s was on the comeback trail. In her heyday, Belinda Carlisle was perhaps her era’s most representative star, touting consummately sculpted pop, drained of all complication and angst for maximum marketability.