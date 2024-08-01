Bigger expectations this season: Caleb Williams or C.J. Stroud? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" shares which player do they have bigger expectations for, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams or Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
"GMFB" shares which player do they have bigger expectations for, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams or Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed to media we'll have to wait just a bit longer to see new-look Chicago.
The Texans surprised everyone with an AFC South title last season.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Devin Hester made history when he was elected to the Hall of Fame.
"He's got to get on my page, but I got to get on his page, too."
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get together and throw a few QBs in the confidence meter before giving their way too early Super Bowl LIX picks.
The Chicago Bears and receiver D.J. Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension that is the largest deal in franchise history.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the moves made by every MLB team before the trade deadline and give their grades for how each of them did.
The NFL preseason is just days away and the 2024 season right around the corner, but Nate Tice and Matt Harmon have been stewing with some half-baked NFL takes they've been tinkering with off-season.
The Baltimore Orioles added a right-handed bat to their lineup, acquiring designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.
Steve McMichael's wild personality fit well in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes reached the milestone on Monday versus the Houston Astros.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit Dellenger's breaking news from Friday regarding the House case settlement. They dive deep into how it will impact scholarships across multiple sports, walk-ons, cutting sports and Title IX.
The U.S. men gymnasts had not medaled as a team since 2008.
The third-year pro was expected to take on an expanded role with the departure of multiple Cowboys defenders in free agency.
Coco Gauff charged hard in her match against Maria Lourdes Carle, and now she's moving to the third round.
NBA stardom may have eluded him, but Jimmer Fredette is back on the court, this time with Olympic gold in 3x3 basketball on his mind.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.