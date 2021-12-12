With big winter storm expected, Truckee residents rush to get homes prepped
People in the Sierra raced to get their homes and families prepared in advance of the upcoming major winter storm. "[The] town will be really busy and the roads will be crazy," remarked long-time resident Leeann Curtis. "We'll just have to see how people will manage. Plan how you're going to clear your driveway, get a couple of snow shovels, maybe a snowblower." Business at Mountain Hardware and Sports in Truckee got a welcome bump as shoppers sought out items to winter-proof their properties. Aisles were filled with customers bumping into one another, and cashiers worked busy check-out lines. See more in the video above.