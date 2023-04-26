Big tech may continue to beat on earnings -investment manager
STORY: Sharma says that while earnings expectations have come down over the past year, tech companies are managing "their profitability much better than expected."
Microsoft shares surged about 7% on Wednesday and lifted tech stocks after the company's robust earnings eased fears of a slowdown in cloud computing and boosted confidence that artificial intelligence will become a major growth driver.
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, had also reported better-than-expected quarterly results.