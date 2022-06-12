Big Swells at Sydney's Bondi Beach Amid Damaging Surf Warning

Huge waves pummelled the shorelines of Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs beaches, including Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama, on June 12, amid official weather warnings.

Waves of up to 4 metres were recorded at Bondi and Bronte as beaches experienced a large south-south-east to south-east storm swell, local media reported.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a Severe Weather Warning for damaging surf for the Sydney region in response to the deep low pressure system.

“Very heavy surf is expected through Sunday afternoon and is likely to last into Monday morning. Wave heights may exceed 5m at south exposed locations with possible coastal damage and erosion and beach conditions will be extremely dangerous,” the weather agency warned.

Video filmed by @pskoufa shows waves crashing into the ocean baths at the Bondi Icebergs Club. Credit: pskoufa via Storyful

