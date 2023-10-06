Big rig crash closes I-80 at Nevada Stateline

CBC

RCMP say a vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Spences Bridge in southwest B.C. on Thursday morning has left one person unaccounted for, and will keep the highway closed in both directions for an extended period of time.According to the RCMP, emergency crews responded to the crash, between two commercial vehicles, at about 7 a.m. PT.Cpl. James Grandy, a media relations officer with the RCMP, said one of the drivers was able to speak with officers at the scene."However, the driver