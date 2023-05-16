'Big hockey market' discourse misunderstands NHL's growth
The 2023 Stanley Cup winner will come from a 'non-traditional' hockey market, which may impact television viewership but shouldn't concern NHL fans in other cities.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
EDMONTON — A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday. “Skinn-errrr, Skinn-errrr,” was the one-man chant. Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was the target from somewhere in the upper bowl. Perhaps it was a disgruntled Oilers fan. Skinner was replaced by Jack Campbell before the third period of Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Vegas took the best-of-seven playoff series four games to two to advance to the Western Confere
As competitors jockeyed to get an edge over their rivals in the final hours before the Monday bidding deadline — all for the crown jewel of owning the Ottawa Senators — the team's original owner says the race has blown wide open. Bruce Firestone, whose group bought the Sens 33 years ago as an expansion franchise for $50 million, guessed last week that the team would end up selling for $1.1 billion. News then broke that a bid connected to actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly fell through, upending pred
The Indiana State outfielder rightfully was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten for his bonkers base-running maneuver.
TORONTO — Kyle Dubas has made plenty of high-profile moves in his time with the Maple Leafs. From big-money signings to blockbuster trades to firing a Stanley Cup-winning coach, he's been at the centre of the action since being elevated to the general manager's role in Toronto five years ago. His next decision will have a major impact on both himself — and the direction of the organization. Dubas said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to figure out
Novak Djokovic accused Cameron Norrie of “not fair play” after the British No1 landed a direct hit on his body with an overhead smash during a fractious match in Rome.
The pair are vying for favouritism ahead of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
First Nations communities could reportedly receive more than 10% equity in the Senators if the bid led by L.A.-based businessman Neko Sparks wins out.
Andrew Richardson – the British coach who steered Emma Raducanu to the US Open title – has revealed that he was let go via a brief phone call from Raducanu's agent a couple of weeks later.
RIGA, Latvia — Jack Quinn scored the winning goal in the eighth round of a shootout as Canada overcame a toothless power play to defeat Slovakia 2-1 Monday at the world hockey championship. Canada goaltender Sam Montembeault clinched the win by stopping Martin Chromiak on Slovakia's final shootout attempt. “It is a little bit nerve-racking, and shootouts are not usually the best part of my game," Montembeault said. "It's a one-on-one situation and you never know what could happen, but I know I n
Paul Maurice never considered himself retired. Here’s what that means: When Maurice stepped down as coach of the Winnipeg Jets in December 2021, it wasn’t clear if he would take another job. “Pardon the pun,” Maurice said.
The Kraken will try to pull off another road upset Monday night as they visit the Stars in Game 7. Who will move on to the conference final?
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have been making history since they broke into the league, and they made some more Sunday night. In defeating Edmonton 5-2 to win their playoff series in six games, the Golden Knights became the third team in NHL playoffs history to make the conference final four times in their first six seasons. The New York Rangers advanced at least that far their first seven seasons (1926-27 to 1932-33) and won the Stanley Cup twice. The St. Louis Blues made it four o
The tragic death of 21-year-old Shalie Lipp hit UFC president Dana White hard when he learned that she'd been writing about him in her journal.