Big drops in EV battery and solar power costs are a huge plus as California adapts to climate change

On Monday, state officials announced updates to California's Climate Adaptation Strategy. This comes on the heels of the latest United Nations report, which highlights ways the global population can avoid the worst impacts of climate change. California first adopted a Climate Adaptation Strategy in 2009. By state law, that plan must be updated every three years. Now for the first time, this plan includes timelines for the approximately 150 defined action steps as well as ways to measure success in taking those steps. For example, one action listed in the plan is to "reduce the health impacts of wildfire smoke." One of the success measures for that is a new online wildfire smoke exposure dashboard. That would allow anyone to track hazardous smoke conditions in real-time. It is being worked on this year.