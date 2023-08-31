Big Dog Ranch is making plans to help animals impacted by hurricane

CBC

Edmonton's Animal Care and Control Centre is temporarily pausing the intake of healthy dogs because of a lack of available kennel space.The move is necessary because of "an ongoing increase in animal drop-offs at the centre and at shelters and rescues across the province," the City of Edmonton said in a news release Tuesday.Until more space is available for healthy dogs, priority will be given to dogs that are injured or in significant distress, showing symptoms such as "bleeding, trouble breath