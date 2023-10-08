Big Brother issues 'be kind' warning to viewers ahead of launch
Big Brother issues a 'be kind' warning to viewers ahead of the launch.Source: Big Brother UK, Twitter
UPDATE: After missing for three months, Camela Leierth-Segura has been found alive and safe. Cecilia Foss, a friend of the Swedish model and singer who co-wrote Katy Perry’s “Walking On Air,” confirmed she was found in California. “I wanted to let you all know that my friend Camela who has been missing for the past …
Michelle Keegan is soaking up the sun with Mark Wright in Dubai, and on Friday, she revealed her latest bikini look.
Zara looked beautiful when she was captured looking so loved up with her husband Mike in a brand new photo from their recent trip to Paris. See photo.
Magnum P.I.’s Season 5 finale “absolutely works” as a series finale, despite not being planned as one, showrunner Eric Guggenheim tells TVLine. As such, he sees no need to make edits or go so far as to shoot new scenes to put a tidier bow on the cancelled island drama. In late June, NBC “opted …
"There's definitely a sexual nature to it," says the film's writer/director Chloe Domont.
Singer goes trolling too far again after posting and deleting a selfie with a Sam Hyde shirt
Khan had made the comment in a March interview with 'Los Angeles Magazine' when discussing her thoughts on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list
Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" is a "shocking, heartbreaking" portrayal of the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Kylie Minogue is on a high right now following the release of her 16th studio album, Tension, and the singer relived the highlights in a stunning video that featured a pair of saucy leather boots
Three former Drew Barrymore Show writers decline to return after the end of the WGA strike. It's a signal of change in Hollywood.
The Bikeriders, starring Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, has landed a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 89% after initial reviews.
The Sultan of Brunei confirmed that his son, Prince Abdul Mateen, will tie the knot with Anisha Isa Kalebic in January 2024. Will the Prince and Princess of Wales be on the guestlist?
The pop star also opened up to the 'Los Angeles Times' about what singles of hers she considers to be the best
"Friends" ran from 1994 to 2004. Here's what the cast looked like at the start of the series, the finale, and in the 2021 reunion special.
"I made it clear that I don't want to sound judgmental," the 'Hart of Dixie' star said after making the comments on her 'Broad Ideas' podcast
And a leg slit that will make your jaw drop.
The Devil Wears Prada actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers wearing autumn-winter 2023's cool-girl accessory - see photos
From "Beef" to "How to Become a Cult Leader," Netflix has released several new original TV shows in 2023. Here's what critics have thought so far.
The rapper's kind gesture came after he announced his upcoming hiatus from music to focus on his own health
Jools Oliver looked stunning in a sequin mini dress attending the Headline Gala Screening of The Bikeriders with husband Jamie Oliver